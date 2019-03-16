Patterson, Harry, - of Smithville, NJ passed on March 14, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic cancer in February 2019 and began home hospice, where he died shortly thereafter. Harry was born in Pompton Lakes on November 25, 1930, where he spent his childhood and attended high school. He was recruited by Princeton University as a starting fullback and played varsity football for one year. He left Princeton his sophomore year to join the Navy and served during the Korean conflict. After his discharge, he enlisted in the New Jersey State Police, where he served for 27 years, retiring as Captain, in February 1983. He was later the Director of Surveillance at the Cable Beach Casino in Nassau, Bahamas. After returning to the United States, he joined the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, where he retired in 1992 as the Chief of County Detectives. He graduated from Stockton University with a BS in Criminal Justice. In retirement, he greatly enjoyed his family, cigars, trips to Florida, golf and good books. He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elaine; his twin daughters, Deneen (Jared) Gove and Linda Patterson (Jeff Nelson); his three grandchildren, Carly Gove, Alii Sharpley, and Mason Sharpley; and his sister, Cathy Patterson. Funeral arrangements are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
