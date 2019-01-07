Patterson, Helen Constance, - 79, of Mays Landing, was born September 9, 1939, to Nannie Elizabeth (nee' Lawson) and John Irvin Davenport. She departed this life January 1, 2019, after a battle with Cancer. "Chickie", as she was affectionately known, was the youngest of 11 children. She and her family moved to Atlantic City when she was a child where she attended school and graduated from Atlantic City High School with the Class of 1959. After high school, she worked at her sister's restaurant, Chickie's. Helen worked for Bayada Home Health Care as a Certified Home Health Aide until she retired. Chickie will be remembered for her love of Cowboy movies, giving honest advice when asked, enjoying a good party, and spending holidays with her family. In addition to her parents, Helen is predeceased by: her siblings; Adenia, John, Clarence, Olive, Alexander, Filbert, Caroline, Lilian, and Aaron. She is survived by: her children, Carol and Glenn (Audra) Patterson; grandchildren, Michael (Jennifer), Anjil, Leslie, Chanele, Gavin and Glenn Patterson; twelve great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Cowan; and a host of other family and friends. Memorial services will be 11AM, Saturday, January 12, 2019, Mount Zion Baptist Church, 353 South New Road, Pleasantville, where friends may call from 10:30AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at Www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
