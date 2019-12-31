PATTERSON III, Harry J. , - 88, of Cape May, NJ previously from Upper Darby, PA died December 28, 2019. Survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Barbara (née Dorsey). Devoted father of Maureen (George) Beebe, Colleen (the late John) Campbell, Barbara (the late James) Foster, Patricia (the late Shawn) Buchanan, Kathleen (John) Walsh, Harry J. Patterson IV, John Patterson, Martin (Deborah) Patterson and his pride and joy 20 grandchildren (his littlest angel Theresa) and 20 great-grandchildren. Survived by brother Jack (Joyce) Patterson, predeceased by brother Jim (the late Carol) Patterson. A celebration of Harry's life will be on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Our Lady Star of The Sea Church, 525 Washington St., Cape May, with a visitation from 10am until 10:50am and Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 11am. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May NJ. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Most Popular
-
A Spanish reporter won the lottery and quit her job, live on air — only to find the payout was about $5,500
-
Dump truck overturns onto car on Black Horse Pike in Hamilton
-
A California woman took her date to a hockey game. He went to the restroom — and never came back.
-
Cherry Hill Mall bans teens without adult supervision Dec. 26 to prevent 'criminal behavior'
-
Pay Less Liquors owner Lenny Varvaro's "Happy Place" is on his boat in Atlantic City
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
EXPERT Building & Remodeling Bathrooms, kitchens, Custom Ceramic Tile, Custom Decks, Win…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.