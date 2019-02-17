Patterson, Jr., Marcus H., - 64, of Fishing Creek, NJ, passed away on Thursday, February 13. Marcus was born in New Orleans, LA to the late Marcus and Genevieve Patterson and lived in this area for 59 years. He was the owner-operator of Patterson Electric and also worked at Burdette-Tomlin Hospital and Sawyer Electric. He was a life member of the Town Bank Fire Company and enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, duck hunting, cruising and gardening. Marcus is survived by his wife LuAnn (nee) McCleery Patterson, his children, Amanda (Mike) Nuscis and Marcus H (Alyssa) Patterson III, his grandchildren Gracelyn and Lakelyn Nuscis, his sisters, Linda (Dan) Gilliam, Barbara (John) Ray, and Patricia Bates and brothers-in-law Andrew McCleery and Richard Etzler and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., North Cape May on Tuesday February 19 at 11am with a viewing one-hour prior from 10am to 11am. Burial will follow the service at Cold Spring Cemetery, Cold Spring, NJ. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.