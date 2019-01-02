Patterson, Tracy Lynn, - 46, of Cape May Court House, left this world peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Dec. 25, 2018 after a brief illness. She obtained a Master's in Counseling from Georgian Court University; Tracy was probation officer in Atlantic County, partnering with Kimberly Maddox. Tracy loved being outdoors, kayaking with Eileen or gardening with Piper. Her gentle and giving nature was a gift that she shared with family and friends, for which she will be remembered with love. Tracy was predeceased by her father William and her brother Neil. She is survived by her loving wife, Eileen Bosco; niece, Piper Willow Patterson; mother, Linda Patterson; mother-in-law, Eileen Bosco; sister-in-law and her husband Toni & Brian Kolman; sister-in-law, Michele Carlson; nieces, Tiffany Simons (Jordan Palmieri); Danielle Corrigan, Brianna Corrigan (Vittorio Planeta); Christina Kolman; cousins, Tina Bucca Symanski (Albert DeRosa); Michael Yaniello, Mark Yaniello; aunt Angela Bucca; uncle John and aunt Janet Patterson; along with many friends and relatives as well as Dusty and Tiger. Funeral home visitations will be held on Friday evening, January 4, 2018 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Saturday morning from 11am to 12pm. A celebration of Tracy's life will be held at 12pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Tracy may be made to: American Cancer Society (Cumberland County), 1851 Old Cuthbert Road, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
