Patton, Kenneth A., - of Palermo, NJ passed away on February 8, 2019. Born in Connesville, PA, he was a longtime Palermo, NJ resident. Kenneth worked as a Union Laborer for Local #415 for 40 years retiring in 2011. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed gardening. Surviving are his sister, Susan Patton, a brother, Curtis Patton, his grandmother, Mary Patton and nieces Ashley, Taylor and Jamie. His Funeral Service and interment are private at the convenience of his family. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choice. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
