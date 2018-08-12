Paul, Barbara Ann (nee Corliss), - 82, of Manahawkin, NJ, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at Southern Ocean Medical Center, Manahawkin. Barbara is predeceased by her parents, J. Norman and Tacy Corliss, and her husband Charles (Chill) in 2012. She is survived by her son Charles N. Paul (Dorothy) of West Creek, daughters Susan Johnson (Walter) of Manahawkin and Merianne Haug (Norman) of Cedar Run, granddaughters Kiera and Heather, and her beloved Malamute, Annie. Born in Lakewood, NJ she was a lifetime resident of Manahawkin. She and her husband Chill owned and operated Blacky's Clam Stand in Manahawkin for many years. She was a member of Manahawkin United Methodist Church. She and her husband Charles owned and raced Malamute Sled Dog's and traveled throughout the North East going to events. Barbara was very physically active and enjoyed aerobics, skiing, pilates, rollerblading and line dancing. Over the years, she was both a member and student of the Pine Shores Art Association, an early member of the Stafford Township First Aid Squad, a volunteer at Southern Ocean Medical Center, and cub scout leader. She attended Virginia Intermont College and continued her education at the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and became a substitute teacher and teacher's aide for the Stafford Township School District. And she very much enjoyed her trips to Lake Placid and Hilton Head Island. Visiting hours will be on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 from 4pm to 6pm with a service beginning at 5:30pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Rd., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the National Parkinsons Association at www.parkinsons.orgFor driving directions or to send condolences please go to www.maxwelltobiefh.com.
