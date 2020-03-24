Paul, Janice E., - 74, of Northfield, left this world peacefully on March 22nd at home surrounded by her children. Anyone who knew Janice knew she was a fiercely independent woman. She moved to NJ from PA in 1972 and made a life for herself and her two children in Egg Harbor Township. She lived there for 42 years before moving to Northfield in 2018. Janice held multiple jobs in Atlantic City before working at AtlantiCare, where she worked for 17 years before retiring in 2010. She spent her retirement years doing the things she loved such as home improvement projects, lying out and tanning in her backyard, traveling, gardening, and the thing she loved most which was spending time with her family. Janice was a loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. Her smile, her wit, her honesty, and her laughter will be missed by all who knew her. Janice is predeceased by her parents William and Clara Paul and Great Granddaughter Madison Warren. She is survived by her sisters Phyllis Selm and Betty Raimondo brother-in-law John Raimondo, her daughter Susan Warren son-in-law Bill, her son Robert DeBarth daughter in-law Erin, her grandchildren Billy Warren- wife Katrina, Michael Warren fiance' Colleen Tuthill, Brandon DeBarth wife- Kaitlyn, Nicole Warren- partner Michael Collins, Jenna DeBarth partner Devin Velli, Jordan DeBarth, Thomas Heffron, and Caitlin Heffron, her great grandchildren Austin Warren, A. J. Rhubart, Nevaeh Warren, Lillian DeBarth, and Hailey Warren. At Janice's request, there will be no funeral or memorial services. The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, inc.
To plant a tree in memory of Janice Paul as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
