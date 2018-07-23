Paulsworth, Veronica "Vera" Przybylowski Kee, - 80, of Cape May, NJ, passed away July 19th, 2018. She was born on June 14th, 1938 to the late Stanley and Veronica Przybylowski. Vera worked at Henny's in Stone Harbor for 22 years. She enjoyed playing pinochle, skip bo, doing crossword puzzles, gardening and hosting family gatherings. Other than her parents Vera was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph Kee Jr.; second husband, Gene Paulsworth; her brother, Walt Przybylowski; and her cherished friend, Polly Michael. Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Joseph Kee III, Russ Bailey (Randy); daughters Barbara Kee Adams (Ed), Marge Buickerood (Glenn); 7 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren and many cherished nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors. Services will be held at St. Joseph's Church, 4308 Landis Avenue, Sea Isle City, NJ on July 25th, 2018 with visitation from 9am to 10am with mass immediately following. Interment will be in Bensalem at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Alzheimer's research or Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma research. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
