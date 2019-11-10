Paxton, Gloria May, - 85, of Atlantic City, was born August 17, 1934, to William O. Griffin, Sr., and Lillian Roberta (Dickerson) Griffin. Gloria attended Atlantic City public schools and graduated from Atlantic City High School, Class of 1952. She was employed at NAFEC, Atlantic City public schools as a teacher's aide, and lastly retired from Golden Nugget Casino as a payroll clerk. Gloria was predeceased by: parents; son, Gregory V. Griffin; brothers, William O. Griffin, Sr., and Richard M. Griffin, Sr., and her special cousin, Joyce Goodman. Gloria is survived by and leaves to mourn her passing, her husband of 60 years, Joseph E. Paxton; daughter, Jacqueline J. Paxton and the love of her life, granddaughter, Alaysia Manley all of Atlantic City, NJ; brothers, James C. Griffin, Sr. (Carolyn) of Temple Hills, Maryland and Michael D. Griffin, Sr. (Clydie) of Pleasantville, NJ; brother-in-law, John Paxton, Sr. (EddieMae) of Sicklerville, NJ; sisters-in-law, Toni Griffin of Bear, DE, Connie Griffin of Jersey City, NJ and Rosemary Griffin of Absecon, NJ, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. At the convenience of the family, services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

