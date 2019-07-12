Paxton, Margaret H., - 96, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 6, 2019. She was born in Absecon Heights, NJ and lived in Hammonton while raising her family and working. Margaret retired from Southern Bell in 1972 after 31 years as a Supervisor and later worked in management for Great Bay Marina in Mystic Island with her husband Robert T. Paxton. Margaret then lived in Fort Myers Beach, Florida for many years before moving back to Hammonton. Margaret was independent and curious and loved to travel. She traveled extensively throughout her long life. She would often say to her loved ones that her favorite things to do were to read, fish, clam, and go out on a boat. She spoke often of the many accomplishments of her family, including her father who was chief engineer at the Seaview Country Club and her grandfather Alexander Jacoby who worked as an actor and stage manager at the Earle Theatre in Atlantic City. She is predeceased by parents John and Mary Higgins, husbands Peter Lucca and Robert Paxton, son Peter J. Lucca, daughter Mary Lucca and brothers, Alexander, John, Carl, Joseph and Richard Higgins. Surviving are her two step sons, William and R. Thomas Paxton and her daughter in law Cathie Lucca of Hammonton, NJ. Loving Grandmother of Tracy L. Petrongolo (Dino), PJ Lucca (Meredith) and Nicole Lucca. Great Grandmother of Grace Petrongolo, Dino Petrongolo, Meridian Lucca, and Tyler, Brittney and Jacob Lucca. Family and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass Wednesday July 17th 11:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Laurel Memorial Park Tilton Rd. Pomona, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Joseph High School 328 Vine St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolence www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
