Paxton, Theresa, - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Keith (Laurie), Jeff (Steph), and Craig (Billie Jo); sister to Thomas Buntzen (Bette) and Cecilia Cassidy; nana to nine grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 17 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A second viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from 10-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)

To send flowers to the family of Theresa Paxton, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Second Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Second Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries