Paxton, Theresa, - 69, of Mays Landing, passed away on February 12, 2020. Beloved mother of Keith (Laurie), Jeff (Steph), and Craig (Billie Jo); sister to Thomas Buntzen (Bette) and Cecilia Cassidy; nana to nine grandchildren. A viewing will be held on Monday, February 17 from 6-8 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A second viewing will be held on Tuesday, February 18 from 10-11 AM at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 5021 Harding Hwy., Mays Landing, where Mass will be held at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
Service information
Feb 17
Visitation
Monday, February 17, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Boakes Funeral Home
6050 Main Street
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
6050 Main Street
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Second Visitation
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
10:00AM-11:00AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Second Visitation begins.
Feb 18
Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
St. Vincent de Paul Church
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
5021 Harding Highway
MAYS LANDING, NJ 08330
Guaranteed delivery before Theresa's Service begins.
