Payad, Wilfredo, - 74, of North Cape May, Payad, Wilfredo QM, 74 - transitioned to join the love of his life in eternity during the early morning hours of Friday, March 8, 2019 while being treated for chronic illnesses at Cape Regional Medical Center. Born in San Fernando, Pampanga, Philippines, he was recruited to the United States Coast Guard in 1966 and completed his training in Almeida, CA. His 28 years of service included tours in Long Beach, CA, Moclips, WA, Florence, OR, Kodiak, AK, Cape May, Ocean City & Little Egg Harbor, NJ. He was honorably discharged out of Air Station Brooklyn, New York in 1994. Following his military service, Willie began working for the Lower Township Board of Education; initially as a substitute janitor and security guard, later finding a second home at Carl T. Mitnick Elementary, where he retired November 2018, after 20+ years of service. He was predeceased by his devoted and loving wife, Angela Payad de Monge, his parents, Rachel and Guillermo M. Payad, his brothers Mayorico & Gil and his sister, Florinda Payad, and his nephew, Bryan MP Santos. He is survived by his three daughters, Abigayle BM Payad-Logan, Rachelle JP Causey (Courtney), and Angelfrid GMP Franklin (Michael); three grandchildren, Brittany Adrianna Logan, Khoury I. Causey and Marisa J. Causey; two sisters, Magdalena Manalang (Carlos) and Medalla Santos (Marcelino) and his brother Raul M. Payad and countless nieces and nephews. Visitors and loved ones are welcome on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, March 14, 2019, from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Evoy Funeral Home, Inc., 3218 Bayshore Road, N. Cape May, NJ 08204. Mass of Christian Burial will be held, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. John Neumann Parish/St. John of God Church, 680 Townbank Road, N. Cape May, NJ 08204. Internment immediately following at Cold Spring Cemetery. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
