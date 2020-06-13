Payne, Douglas Birdsall, - 93, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Doug retired from NJ Bell Telephone as a supervisor. He was a Coast Guard-Merchant Marine Veteran of World War II. Doug was a member of the Hammonton Kiwanis Club, the Hammonton Presbyterian Church and the American Legion F.A. Funston Post 186 in Hammonton. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lorraine S. Payne (nee Schenk); his children, Douglas Payne of Florida, Cindy Berenato (Hersh) of Elm; Allen Payne (Lois) of Hammonton; Lorraine's children, Steve Long of Florida, Patty Kowalewski of Pleasantville; Michael Long of Hammonton, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held, Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:00am - 11:30am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 am. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Presbyterian Church, 326 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

