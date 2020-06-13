Payne, Douglas Birdsall, - 93, of Hammonton, NJ passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Doug retired from NJ Bell Telephone as a supervisor. He was a Coast Guard-Merchant Marine Veteran of World War II. Doug was a member of the Hammonton Kiwanis Club, the Hammonton Presbyterian Church and the American Legion F.A. Funston Post 186 in Hammonton. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Lorraine S. Payne (nee Schenk); his children, Douglas Payne of Florida, Cindy Berenato (Hersh) of Elm; Allen Payne (Lois) of Hammonton; Lorraine's children, Steve Long of Florida, Patty Kowalewski of Pleasantville; Michael Long of Hammonton, 10 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. A visitation will be held, Thursday, June 18, 2020 10:00am - 11:30am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, where funeral services will begin at 11:30 am. Covid-19 restrictions will be enforced. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery. Memorial Donations may be made to the Hammonton Presbyterian Church, 326 Bellevue Ave., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Most Popular
-
What might Atlantic City casinos look like when they reopen?
-
Gov. Murphy cleared the way for youth baseball to return. Now comes the hard part.
-
Gov. Phil Murphy lifts COVID-19 stay-at-home order
-
Video shows struggle before state trooper fires at man during parkway stop
-
LIVE UPDATES: Resorts Casino Hotel releases plans for safe opening amid COVID-19
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Carolyn W Greenidge Manager
Business
Promotions
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Hardwood Vinyl Plank Carpet Laminates Sanding ReFinishing Work & More! WE FIX FREE INSTA…
A+ Mission A Landscaping Yard Cleanup, Trimming, Mulch, Cuts, Thatching, Aeration, Seeding, …
CONTESTS & EVENTS
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.