Payne, Juan Lamont, - 58, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Mainland Campus. Juan was born in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Gloria Payne and Juan Gomez. He attended the Atlantic City Public Schools and graduated from the Atlantic City High School. Juan served in the United States Army and was an avid fisherman. Juan worked as a waiter for Kelsey and Kim's Southern Café in Atlantic City, for many years and enjoyed cooking and eating. Juan was notorious for his love of junk food and snacks. Juan loved to watch scary movies with family who he adored much. He was preceded in death by: his wife, Patricia Ann (Lambert) Payne; parents, Gloria Payne and Juan Gomez. Juan is survived by: his daughter, Kareemah L. Payne; sons, Juan L. Payne, Jr. and Isa Shafique Payne; sisters, Lynette and Sissy Payne; step-daughter, Siobhan Parks; companion of 29 years, Denise Rochford; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends. Funeral services are private. Arrangements are entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com
