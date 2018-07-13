Payne, Paul, - 65, of Pleasantville, NJ, passed away suddenly on July 10, 2018. Pete was a lifelong resident of Pleasantville. He was an avid fisherman and passionate fan of the Philadelphia Flyers and Miami Dolphins. At the time of his death, he was a sales associate at the Absecon Home Depot. Pete was previously employed for 20 years by Bally's Casino in the security department. In his spare time he was proud to serve as a volunteer fireman. He will be remembered as a loveable uncle, brother, and friend, and a person who was always willing to help anyone. Pete is survived by his loving brothers; William(Veronica), John(Donna). Nieces and nephews; Heather(Brian), Joey, Jeff(Julie), Teri(Charles), Tara and JJ. His many Belber and Burke family cousins also survive him. Services are private. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be sent to: www.Adams-Perfect.com
