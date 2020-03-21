PAYNE, Richard Miner "Dick", - June 19, 1940 March 14, 2020 of Cape May, NJ. A 25-year resident of Cape May, Dick retired as a Vice President of Sturdy Savings Bank in 2011. He was a proud supporter of the Cape May Nature Conservancy and the New Jersey Audubon Society. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and birding. He was also on the board of the West Cape May School District for several years. Before moving to Cape May, Dick started his career in banking at Mellon Bank in Pittsburgh, PA. While serving as a member of the board of directors of the McCandless-Franklin Park Ambulance Authority, Dick was inspired to become a volunteer EMT himself. Dick was also an active volunteer with the Jaycees, and helped with the local haunted house and construction of the Bradford Woods Braille Trail. He studied history at Bucknell University and Fairleigh Dickinson College. Dick served in the National Guard for several years in the mid-1960s. He was also an accounting instructor at Allegheny Community College. Dick loved to chat with family, friends, clients, and complete strangers. He was a voracious reader, but he also took inspiration from being outdoors. Dick had a dry wit, a warm and generous heart, and was respected and loved by the community. Dick was predeceased by his parents, Lorna and Wilbur of Fair Lawn, NJ. He is survived by his wife, Patricia O. Payne; daughters, Elizabeth Randell (Nicholas) and Cynthia Payne; step-daughter, Hannah Buchar (Ryan) and grandchildren, Emma and Edward Randell, and Brody and Gwen Buchar. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial gift to the New Jersey Audubon Society. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
