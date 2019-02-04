Payton, Trevor Dwayne, - 69, of Atlantic City, was affectionately known as "Bbbit" passed away quietly, at his place of resident, January 29th. He was born, October 16th, 1950, to Carlton E. and Elizabeth N Payton, he was the 6th of 16 children. Born and raised in Atlantic City, NJ, he attended the local public school system. He started working at an early age, on the boardwalk, at well known places like "Mammys" and "Lou Tendlers Steak House" he was employed at Showboat Casino and Hotel as a Blackjack Dealer and briefly worked at Starkman Distributors, before retiring completely due to his health. Trevor was predeceased by his parents Carlton and Elizabeth; his two older brothers, Marvin and Carlton; and his baby brother, Darrien. He leaves to mourn his passing his siblings, Tyrone, ATL. City; Marlita Diamond (Rudy), NC, Albert, ATL. City; Donna Tommer (Jeffery), NC; Darrel ATL. City, Micheal J. Davis, EHT (Robert), Phila; Averrell, Mays LAnding; Yourie Wade (Rufus), Maryland; Laura Payton, NC, Lisa Mathews (Jerald), Mississippi and Taimi, Pleasantville. He also leaves; four Aunts, Marlene Hargis, Gloria Gordy, Theresa Jamison and Devora Jamison; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Trevors going homes service have been entrusted to Mary Abdur Rasheed of Serenity Funeral Home, Located at 414 South, Main St., Pleasantville, NJ. 2pm-4pm Tuesday February 5, 2019. @ Serenity Funeral Home. Due to weather and timing, some family members are unable to attend Trevors Services; Therefore a memorial is planned for a later date.However a repassed will be held in the communitie room of the shore park high rise, located at 225 N. Virginia Ave. Atlantic City, NJ., directly after the services.
