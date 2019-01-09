Peacock, Margaret "Jane", - 87, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home with her family and friends by her side on December 29, 2018. She is predeceased by her parents, Robert H. Frommell (1980) and Bessie Mae Frommell (1984); her husband, Glenn S. Peacock (1997); son, Mark Wesley Peacock (2010); her twin sister, Martha "Jean" Roberts; her brother-in-law, George (2015); her brother, Bob Frommell (2015); sister-in-law, DJ Wright (1997) and nephew Ken Roberts (2004). Jane's memory will forever be cherished by her son, Gary (Cindy); daughter, Jane (Dan); sister, Betty; sister-in-law, Norma; grandchildren, Grayson, Katherine (Jeff), Dan, Aaron and twin great grandchildren, Joelynn and Mackenzie along with many nieces and nephews. Jane graduated with a BA from Douglas College in 1972 and went on to teach elementary art at Woodfern and Triangle School in Hillsborough Township and Middle Township for many years. She was owner/operator of The Mill in Millstone with a group of artists and she enjoyed making pottery, painting and crafts. She worshiped and enjoyed bazaars at several churches. Jane and Glenn enjoyed traveling together, mycology, bird watching, orchids, butterflies and gardening. When you take your next spoonful of your favorite ice cream, remember that was Jane's favorite dessert. A memorial service will be held at Cold Spring Presbyterian Church on a day to be determined by the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jane's memory to Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Road, Cold Spring, NJ 08204 or online at https://coldspringchurch.com/giving/ or The Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/ (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
