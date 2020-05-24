Pearce, William, - 79, of Northfield, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Monday May 11, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Washington D.C. he was the loving son of the late Alonzo and June (Godfrey) Pearce. He was the devoted companion of Betty Angleman. William bravely served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is a graduate of Penn State with a BA in education. He taught Middle School for many years. Most recently he worked for Bass Trucking as a truck driver. He will be missed and fondly remembered by daughters; Margaret Pearce, Patricia Dickson, grandchildren; Elizabeth and Megan Dickson, Brothers; Bob Pearce, Thomas Pearce, Duane Ragucci, sister; Gloria Elgert. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of William please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
