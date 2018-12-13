Peary, Phyllis "Chickie" (nee Hoban), , - 83, of Smithville, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2018, surrounded by family and friends. A loving wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, and great grandmother. Phyllis is survived by her son Michael (Kim), daughter Maureen (Bryan), son Mark and daughter in law Debra. Grandchildren Jessie (Brian), Allison, Michael, Tara, Felicia, Hannah, and Megan (Zek). Great grand-children Ryan, Hunter, and McKenzie. She is preceded in death by her husband Lynn, daughter Lynn, son Martin and grandson Christopher. Phyllis was born in Irvington, she attended Keyport High School. Phyllis and her husband owned and operated Peary Upholstery in Atlantic Highlands, NJ for 28 years then relocated to Smithville, NJ in the late 1980's. Phyllis met Lynn Peary prior to high school, then married him in April of 1956, where they began their life in Lawrence Harbor where she worked for Bell Telephone, then moving to Atlantic Highlands raising their four children. Phyllis was never seen without a smile on her face, which made evident her love of life, especially when it came to family and friends. Let's not forget her sense of humor and belly laugh. She had a love of the outdoors especially for camping and walking the beach. Phyllis and her husband were active member and she was past president of ACLD (Adult Children Learning Disabilities) and co-founded Camp Reap a summer camp for disabled children. Phyllis was very involved with her children while they were growing up- from helping with Pop-Warner Football, being a Girl Scout Leader, involved with Junior Olympics to having an open door policy for her children's friends, making it warm and loving. Mass will be held 10am on Saturday, December 15, at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help (formerly known as Assumption Church), 146 S. Pitney Road, Galloway, N J 08205. Visitation will be held from 8:30am until 10:00am. Burial immediately following, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 100 Chapel Hill Road, Red Bank, NJ 07701. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood - Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
