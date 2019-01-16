Pedersen, Jane R., - 92, of Palm Harbor, FL, formerly of Ocean City, NJ passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. Born in West Chester, Pa to the late Raymond and Helen (nee Wilson) Reid. She had lived in Flemington and Ocean City, NJ before moving to Palm Harbor, FL. Mrs. Pedersen was a Music Teacher for the Clinton Township School District for 18 years before retiring in 1975. She was a member of St. Peter's United Methodist Church in Ocean City and she formerly directed both Far Hills and Hickory Tree Sweet Adeline Choruses. She was predeceased by her husband: Norman P. Pedersen and sister: Margaretta Lamb. Surviving are her daughters: Karen L. Pedersen of Clearwater, Fl and Pamela Schmieg of Ocala, FL. A graveside service will be held privately in Highland Memorial Park, Pottstown, Pa. Memorial contributions are suggested to either St. Jude Children's Hospital or S. P. C. A. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
