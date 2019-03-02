Pell , Rosemarie (Pinkham), - 75, passed away at her home in Egg Harbor Township on February 26th 2019 with her loving family by her side. Born August 3rd 1943, in Atlantic City, Rosemarie was raised by her mother Dora Pinkham alongside her two sisters Candelora and Paulette. Dora instilled a love in her children as well as in the Lord that would be carried on by Rosemarie and passed on to so many others. Rosemarie was a woman of unconditional love. Her love was infectious, and she was truly the "rock" of the family. Her faith in God carried her through some very tough times, battling and surviving cancer multiple times throughout her life. She was an extremely pious woman; a devoted wife, a wonderful mother, a beloved grandmother, loving sister, as well as a humble servant to God. Her family and her faith were the most important things in her life. She impacted so many people's lives, taught us how to love unconditionally as well as how to be compassionate and to trust in God's plan. I remember her once telling me "God will never give you more than you can handle" and her unwavering faith is what led her to become the true matriarch of our family. As a young girl Rosemarie loved horses. She worked countless hours in the stables, in return for just a few hours of riding time. Her devotion and fondness to care for these horses at a young age, gave a glimpse of the woman she would grow to become. Rosemarie was an extraordinary person, she will be greatly missed and forever remembered. God has gained another beautiful angel on February 26th 2019. Survived by her husband of 57 years, Cecil "Duke" Pell: her children Deborah [Jamie] Odom, Susanne Appleby and Richard Pell: her loving sister Paulette [harry] Grasso: adoring grandchildren: Chris[Brittany] Pell, Jackie[John], Vinnie, David, Deanna, Alexis, Olivia, Madison and Andrew. As well as her cherished great grandchildren; Kylee, Dylan, Hunter, Aiden, Owen, Garrett, Cooper, Lucas and Arabella. Her niece's Dawn and Diana. Rosemarie was preceded in death by her mother Dora Pinkham [previti], sister Candelora Elbertson and daughter Maryanne. Viewing will be held on Monday March 4th at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish in Northfield, NJ at 10:00 am followed by Mass at 11:00. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing, NJ. Arrangements by George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.