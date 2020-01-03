Pellegrini, Antoinette "Dolly", - 87, Formerly of Seaville Dolly died in Raleigh, N.C. on Dec. 22, 2019. Her husband of 50 years, Robert, died in 2008. Surviving are a daughter Pamela Freas, sons Michael and Robert, five grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in Williamsport, PA on Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish. The family will provide the flowers. Please visit www.crousefuneralhome to sign a register book and share a memory.

