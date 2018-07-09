Pencheff, Abel O., - 79, of Egg Harbor City , Passed away on July 6 2018. Abel was born in Argentina and has lived in the United States since 1963. He was the proud founder and owner of Abel's Cleaning Agency for over 40 years. Abel is survived by his wife of 48 years Carmen (nee Cupeles) Pencheff; 2 daughters Diana (Tony) Bonelli of Galloway and Iris (Gabe) Valentin of Mays Landing; Sister Berta Pencheff of Argentina; 4 grandchildren Hannah & Hailey Bonelli and Gabriel & Alex Valentin and many nieces & nephews. Visitation Tuesday 7 to 9pm and Wednesday 10am until the service at 11am at the Saraceno Funeral Home 1114 White Horse Pike Egg Harbor City, NJ. Interment Egg Harbor City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Seashore Garden Living Center recreation department 22 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. Memories and condolences shared at saracenofuneralhome.com
