Penman, John M. "Jack", - 89, of Margate, died suddenly on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at the Atlanticare Medical Center City Division. Jack was the husband of the late Evelyn Penman (Ginnetti). He is survived by his son John of Margate who was with Jack at the time of his death, his niece Donna Gay Dillon Donovan of Margate and his niece Sherry Gleason and her husband Ed of Somers Point. He is survived by many cousins and two nieces and a nephew in Scotland. Jack was born in Edinburgh, Scotland and was a veteran of Her Majesty's Royal Air Force where he attained the rank of Sergeant. He took part in the Berlin Airlift and was part of the occupation forces of Post-World War II Germany. Jack immigrated to the USA in 1950 after receiving his honorable discharge from the R.A.F. He started a long and successful career in the hotel business and eventually was the Vice President and General Manager of Shelburne properties. He would go on to start a trade show management and special events production company that represented many different conventions and special events. Some of these events were for Donald Trump and included concerts featuring The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Sheena Easton, Pavarotti and other events such as Wrestlemania and Championship Boxing Matches which included Mike Tyson. Jack was an avid reader and a regular at the Margate Library. He also loved to cook and was excellent at it. He had a great love for animals all his life. The funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that anyone wanting to remember Jack make a contribution in his name to: Humane Society of Ocean City, 1 Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. We'd like to Thank the Margate City Fire Department and the Emergency Room Staff at Atlanticare for all they did. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Ventnor Linwood. Condolences can be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
