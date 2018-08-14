Penn, Denise Marie (nee Becker), - 61, of Galloway Twp., formerly of Pennsauken and Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully at home on August 11, 2018 surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Denise was born in Camden to John and Grace Becker. She attended Camden Catholic High School and graduated in 1975. Denise was the President of Mobility123 in Absecon, NJ, her family run business. She was a devoted wife, mother, and OMA (Grandmother), who always put her family and friends first, even in the face of cancer. Denise gave much love and received much love. She will be greatly missed by all. Denise is survived by her husband, Thomas L. Penn; her children, Thomas J. Penn and wife, Manuela, Ryan M Penn and wife, Cassidy, and Brett A. Penn; her grandchildren, Merlin, Anton, Nela, Jake and Ethan; her mother, Grace A. Becker; and her sister, Sheila Baylor and her husband, Robert. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 16th from 9:30 to 11:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S. Pitney Rd, Galloway. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway, NJ, 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation or The Breast Cancer Research Foundation. (www.NationalBreastCancer.org OR www.BERF.org).
