Penrose, Donna Jean Petruzzi, - 73, of North Cape May, NJ, it is with great sadness that her family announces her passing on April 7, 2020 at Victoria Manor Nursing Home from complications due to Covid-19. Born in Hazelton, PA, on June 13, 1946, she was a beloved daughter to Carmella Petruzzi and the late James Petruzzi, a much cherished sister to Jane Budnik, a loving mother to her daughters Michelle Cocco, Melissa McCullough, Tara Vogdes and stepdaughter Maureen Sandman and to her son Frankie Penrose, their husbands and wife Richard McCullough, Charles Vogdes, Megan Penrose and Rick Sandman. She was a much-loved Nana to Abigail Cocco, Tom Cocco, Roberta Cocco, Sydney Cocco, Erin McCullough, Tara McCullough, Conor McCullough, Patric Vogdes, Matthew Vogdes, Shane Penrose and Gracyn Penrose and lovingly remembered by her nephews Jimmy Schmidt, Dougie Schmidt and Shawn Budnik and her late beloved nephew Corey David Budnik. Donna touched the lives of so many people in her beautiful way and will be forever remembered as the kind, friendly, faithful, generous, loyal, smart, hardworking, independent, funny and strong woman that she was. She is especially remembered by all of her amazing lifelong friends and all of the many friends she was privileged to have met in the past three years until October 2019 while living at Conifer Village of Cape May. The family would like to thank the entire staff at Victoria Manor Nursing Home for the care and love they provided to Donna. When the current circumstances have passed, we look forward to celebrating Donna's life with friends and family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Donna's memory can be made to CurePSP (www.curepsp.org) and the Cape Regional Foundation COVID19 Relief Fund (www.caperegional.com/foundation). May Donna rest in peace and rise in glory. St Therese of Lisieux, pray for her. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
