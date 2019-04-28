Pentony, Jean Elizabeth, - 90, of Linwood, passed away on April 19, 2019. Originally from McKeansburg, PA as the youngest of four children, born February 2, 1929, Jean lived most of her life in Linwood, teaching in the Linwood Public School System. She spent 12 years living in North Carolina and her final years living in Brookfield, IL with family. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Pentony who died in 2006. She is survived by her daughter Kathleen Hillmann (Pentony) of Brookfield and her son Andrew Pentony of Greensboro, NC. She is also survived by a grandson, James Hillmann; and three granddaughters, Veronica Weibel (Pentony), Ashton Millikan (Pentony), and Ashlee Pentony. Jean also is survived by five great-grandchildren: Kieran, Jack, Jude, Jonah, and Avalon. Jean loved being a teacher, spending time with animals, and volunteering. She was a graduate of Kutztown University, a member of the Linwood American Legion Auxiliary and an active member of the United Methodist Church in Linwood until she and her husband relocated to North Carolina. She will be missed by her family and friends, and will be remembered for her love and caring for children and elderly adults. The Family will hold a private, grave side service, to honor her wishes. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations or gifts to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences may be left for the family at adams-perfect.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.