Penza, Rinaldo "Ray", - 90, of Hammonton, died peacefully at home Tuesday May 7, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Hammonton and graduated from Hammonton High School. He served in the U.S. Army as a Medic during the Korean War. Ray retired in 1989 from the Atlantic Electric Company as a Supervisor after 37 years of service. He was a founding member of the Never There Gun Club. Ray is predeceased by his wife Frances (nee Ferronto), parents Louis and Mary Penza, Sister, Georgianna Maccri and brother Anthony Penza. He is survived by his sons Ronald and his wife Liz, Louis and his wife Wendy, daughter Linda Fiorentino, and her husband Pat all of Hammonton, NJ. Dear brother of Theresa Hill and Evelyn Franchetti and her husband Dan. Loving grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren which he loved spending time with. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Friday 6:00 9:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third Street Hammonton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday 10:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow at Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. To share condolences, visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.