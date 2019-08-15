PEOPPLES, CHRISTINE V., - 100 years young, of Atlantic City, passed away peacefully on Sunday ~ August 4th, 2019 at Seashore Gardens Living Center in Galloway Township, New Jersey. Christine was born on December 25th, 1918 in Atlantic City, New Jersey to the late Mrs. Alzada W. and the late Mr. Samuel B. Sheppard, Sr. She was the youngest of three children and she attended Atlantic City High School. The family joined St. James A.M.E Church on New York Avenue, where she accepted the teachings of the Christian faith that would be with her throughout her lifetime. She became a licensed Beautician, by working in her Mother's Beauty Salon on Arctic Avenue. It soon became apparently true, that Christine was very good at that occupation. On May 6th, 1936, Christine married the late Ellis R. Peopples, Sr. in Elkton, Maryland. From this wonderful union, they had three boys: Ellis Jr., George, and Robert. Christine passed on to her children the importance of getting a college education, as well as her unwavering faith in God. She also worked at Blatt/Lit Brothers Department Store for many years as a successful Salesperson, until her failing eyesight required her to retire early. She later joined Second Baptist Church in Atlantic City, where she was baptized on May 20th, 2007. She was predeceased by her Son, Ellis R. Peopples, Jr. Christine leaves to cherish her beautiful memory: two Sons, George, Sr. & Robert, Sr., (Carol); four amazing Grandchildren, George, Jr., Sheila, Robert, Jr., and Lori Little (Lafayette); one precious Great GrandDaughter, Kynlee Little and a host of many other loving relatives and friends. Christine V. Peopples, will be dearly missed. Funeral Services of Love and Faith will be held on Monday ~ August 19th, 2019 promptly at 11:00am, at Mikal's Funeral Parlor ~ 30 North Pennsylvania Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Viewing from 9:00am 11:00am. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, with a Repast to be held at Second Baptist Church thereafter. For further info, please call Mikal's Funeral Parlor, LLC @ 609.344.1131.
