Pepe, Maxwell R., - 25, of Atlantic City, taken from us October 11. Beloved son of Jacqueline Wilson and the late Joseph Pepe, Jr. Loving brother of Dahlia Pepe. Dear grandson of John and Mary Wilson and Joseph and Mary Leah Pepe. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. Maxwell was born in Atlantic City, NJ and had been a lifelong area resident. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Parish St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
-
Gunshots clear Pleasantville-Camden football game, at least 2 hurt
-
1 injured in West Atlantic City pickup flip at used-car lot
-
Late coach Bill Walsh's No. 16 all over Holy Spirit football game
-
'You're not a serial killer, right?' she texted before she died. N.J. prosecutors say that's exactly what he was.
-
Pleasantville teacher accused of sex with student pleads not guilty
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
HOME CLEANING BY LISA I do it as my own! Very reliable, trustworthy & honest. Excellent …
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.