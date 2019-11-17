Pepe, Maxwell R., - 25, of Atlantic City, taken from us October 11. Beloved son of Jacqueline Wilson and the late Joseph Pepe, Jr. Loving brother of Dahlia Pepe. Dear grandson of John and Mary Wilson and Joseph and Mary Leah Pepe. He is also survived and will be sadly missed by many aunts, uncles, nephews, and cousins. Maxwell was born in Atlantic City, NJ and had been a lifelong area resident. A visitation will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Holy Trinity Parish St. James Church, 6415 Atlantic Ave. Ventnor, NJ. A funeral mass will begin at 11:00 am. Interment will be held privately. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.

