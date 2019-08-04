Pepper, David S., - 92, peacefully passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at his Brigantine home surrounded by his three sons, Andy, Steve and Eric. He left this world and joined his wife Florence to whom he had been married 54 years. No doubt the two of them are enjoying cocktails on a sailboat with their lifelong friends, Stan and Evelyn. Dave will be missed by many, especially his sons and his two granddaughters, Nikki and Kylie. No services are planned at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine: www.mmsc.org. Arrangements entrusted to ROTH-GOLDSTEINS' MEMORIAL CHAPEL, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
