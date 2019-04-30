Peralta, M.D Consuelo S., - 88, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 (Divine Mercy Sunday) at Virtua Hospital in Voorhees, NJ. Also known by Dr. Santos by her colleagues and Tita Ching, Ching or Conching by her family and friends. She was born in Tagig Phillipnes, meet her classmate and future husband Dr. Bernardo "Bernie" Peralta while studying at the University of Santo Tomas, lived in Bellville, NJ before moving to Hammonton, NJ in 1967. Dr. Santos later became the Assistant Medical Director of Ancora and was responsible for the Children's Unit in Willow Hall at Ancora State Hospital. She was an active member of the Ancora Women's Club and Philippine American Medical Society of New Jersey. Ching is predeceased by her Husband, Bernardo O. "Bernie" Peralta, M.D. her son Benjamin Daniel "Benjie" Peralta and Sister Veronica T. Gonzales. She is survived by her son Bernardo S. "Bernard" Peralta, Jr. of Hammonton, NJ and her daughter Cindy Peralta Bachen and her husband of Steve of Davie, Florida. Loving grandmother of Coral Bachen and Stevie Bachen. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday 6:30- 9:00pm and Saturday 9:30 10:30am all at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. 3rd St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial Saturday 11:00am St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Anthony of Padua Church 285 Rt. 206 Hammonton, NJ. Burial will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made to St. Jude's Children research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. To share condolences www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.