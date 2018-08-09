Peraria , Doris Ann (nee Pancoast) , - of Manahawkin NJ, went to be with Our Lord and Her Beloved Husband, Bill on August 6, 2018, surrounded by great love and caring. Born in Philadelphia on January 8, 1934, Doris was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend who took pride in providing a loving home for her family, friends and golden retrievers. She will always be remembered for her baking and was even baking for the nurses in Genesis Nursing Home only a month ago. If you were fortunate enough to taste any of Doris' cookies, you were truly blessed. "Mrs. P "considered herself a Professional Bus Driver and proudly served Southern Regional School District for 50 years and loved every one of the children she drove. Her home was never empty from the dedication of one of her four legged friends. Each one was her true therapy dog. She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 42 years William B Peraria III and is survived by her children: Daughter Deborah and husband Leslie Hunton, of Kitty Hawk, NC and grandson James of Arizona. Son William and wife MaryKay Peraria, of Somers Point, NJ and granddaughter Caitlin of NJ. Son Scott and wife Maureen Peraria, of Manahawkin, NJ and granddaughters Abigail of DE and Emily of NJ. Daughter Lesa and husband Kevin Skodi, of Manahawkin, NJ and grandson Christopher and his fiancé Colleen Schaffer of NY and granddaughter Robin of NJ. Son Brian and wife Brandi Peraria, of Mt Holly, NJ and granddaughter Hope of NY and grandson Benjamin of DE. Daughter-in-Law Melissa and David Plotts of Mt. Holly, NJ. Brother Thomas and Judy Pancoast of Manahawkin, NJ. Sister Phyllis and Glenn Bromiley of Manahawkin, NJ The entire Peraria Family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the Lighthouse Unit Staff at Southern Ocean Center Genesis Healthcare Facility. The love and care they showed to our mother will never be forgotten. Services will be announced at a later time. Funeral arrangements will be provided by Polhemus Funeral Home and will be private. In lieu of flowers, we ask any donations to be made in Doris' name to Friends of Southern Ocean County Animal Shelter in Manahawkin, NJ.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.