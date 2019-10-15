Percy, Daniel C. " Dino", Jr., - 53, of Laurel, MD was born on October 09, 1965, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Daniel Sr. and Brenda Percy. He departed this life at home in Laurel, MD on October 07, 2019. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, class of 1983, and was last employed by Metro Transit as a bus driver for D.C., Md. and the Va area. He is survived by the love of his life his wife Aja Percy of Laurel, Md. his children Bria and Daniel Percy III of Laurel, Md., his parents Daniel, Sr. and Brenda Percy, his sisters Danielle Percy of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Donna Collins of Atlanta, Ga., Katina Murray of Burgaw, N.C., and Jennifer Martin of Austin,Tx. special niece Devon Z. Percy of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Sarah and William Percy and his maternal grandparents Rachel and Clinton Anderson, Sr, and close friend and father in law Lloyd Ward who passed away on the same day. Viewing Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 11:00AM, at Faith Baptist Church 829 Old Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ; where services will follow immediately. Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ (609) 383-9994

