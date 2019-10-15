Percy, Daniel C. " Dino", Jr., - 53, of Laurel, MD was born on October 09, 1965, in Atlantic City, New Jersey to Daniel Sr. and Brenda Percy. He departed this life at home in Laurel, MD on October 07, 2019. He was a graduate of Atlantic City High School, class of 1983, and was last employed by Metro Transit as a bus driver for D.C., Md. and the Va area. He is survived by the love of his life his wife Aja Percy of Laurel, Md. his children Bria and Daniel Percy III of Laurel, Md., his parents Daniel, Sr. and Brenda Percy, his sisters Danielle Percy of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Donna Collins of Atlanta, Ga., Katina Murray of Burgaw, N.C., and Jennifer Martin of Austin,Tx. special niece Devon Z. Percy of Egg Harbor Township, NJ and a host of other family and friends. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents Sarah and William Percy and his maternal grandparents Rachel and Clinton Anderson, Sr, and close friend and father in law Lloyd Ward who passed away on the same day. Viewing Services will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, from 9:00 AM until 11:00AM, at Faith Baptist Church 829 Old Tilton Road, Pleasantville, NJ; where services will follow immediately. Burial: Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville, NJ. Professional services by: Serenity Funeral Home, LLC 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ (609) 383-9994
Most Popular
-
New movie starring Mark Hamill to film in Cumberland County
-
Stockton University professor removed after past allegations come to light
-
Northern lights possible Saturday, Sept. 28
-
Second teacher in state health benefits fraud case loses license
-
EHT mom goes viral locally in fight to beat breast cancer
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
DIRTY CARPETS? SUPERIOR FURNITURE &
HIGHEST PRICES PAID!! Cash for junk or unwanted cars! Matt Portnoy & Sons Get paid, Not …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.