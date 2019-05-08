Pereira, Gladys, - 96, of Little Egg Harbor, passed away on Saturday May 4, 2019. Born and raised in New York, NY Gladys spent 62 years in Clark, NJ before moving to Little Egg Harbor in 2005. Gladys worked as a Typist for the United States Government and for a few years in the admissions department at St Luke's Hospital both in New York. In Clark, NJ she worked as a secretary for the First Aid Squad. Gladys was a communicant of St Mary's Church in Manahawkin, NJ and loved to sing in church. Gladys was predeceased by her parents Isaac and Matilda Rivera, sisters Gloria Asay and Lydia Placa and husband Herbert Pereira. She is survived by her loving daughters Eileen Molloy of Little Egg Harbor, NJ and Cynthia Taylor and husband Gary of Victoria, TX, grandchildren Elaine, John and Jason and great-grandchildren Troy, Dominic, Owen and Colton. Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 8, 2019 from 3-7pm and on Thursday May 9, 2019 from 8-9am at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087. A Mass will be held on Thursday May 9, 2019 at 9:30am at St Theresa's Church 450 Radio Rd Little Egg Harbor NJ 08087. Burial will follow at the Brigadier General William C Doyle Veteran Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to Ascend Hospice as 65 Jackson Dr Suite 103 Cranford NJ 07016 For condolences, go to www.maxwellfuneralhome.com
