Perez-Martinez, Renee, - 45, of Atlantic City, On December 22, 2019. We are trying to locate her spouse Zeferino Perez Martinez. If you have any information, please contact the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home at 856-767-0539.
Most Popular
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
We buy any house any condition $$ Quick cash & closing for Residential/ Commercial Prope…
BOSS CLEANING & HAULING House clean outs, demolition, construction site clean ups. Free …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.