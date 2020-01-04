Perez-Martinez, Renee, - 45, of Atlantic City, On December 22, 2019. We are trying to locate her spouse Zeferino Perez Martinez. If you have any information, please contact the Leroy P. Wooster Funeral Home at 856-767-0539.

To plant a tree in memory of Renee Perez-Martinez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries