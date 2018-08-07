Perezluha, Gary Thomas, - 66, of Greenacres, Florida, (formerly of Marmora, New Jersey), passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 5th, 2018. Born and raised in Clark, Gary was a graduate of Arthur L. Johnson Regional High School, Class of 1970. He was a passionate residential home builder for 35 years in North Jersey and Cape May County. He served as president for the Upper Township/Ocean City Kiwanis Club from 1994-1995 and volunteered with many other committees throughout his years. Since his childhood, Gary was an avid boater and enjoyed being on the water. His love of Corvettes, antique car shows, and NASCAR with his sons brought him great joy over the years. Gary will always be remembered for his easy going spirit, sense of humor and smile; which he did not lose during his difficult journey. He lived by the famous speech of Lou Gehrig, "I've been given a bad break, yet I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth". He was predeceased by his mother, Alice and son, Brandon. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife and best friend of 41 years, Carol, two children, Ryan and Caitlyn (Dylan), father Rudy, sister Nancy and friends from Brooks Painting, Inc. The family would like to thank the staff at Trustbridge for their excellent and compassionate hospice care. A private service will be held.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.