Perla, Joseph, - 67, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Sunday January 12, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Louis Perla and Mary Warren. Joe served in the Navy and had a love for his family, trains, nature and fishing. Joe could be found around the town of Mays Landing; he was a kind and gentle soul known by most. He was a jack of all trades, master of many. Joe is survived by his children, Darlene Wilkerson of Arkansas and Christopher Perla (Karen) of Egg Harbor Township, four grandchildren, Kati Crozier, Cody Wilkerson, Lily Perla, Corey Wilkerson, and one great grandchild, Autumn Rose Steele. Siblings, William Perla (Linda), Walter Warren (Irene) and Michael Warren. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his stepfather, Walter Warren; brother, Donald Perla; and son in law, James Wilkerson. Services for Joe will be private. Info and condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Perla as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries