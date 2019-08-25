Perna , Michael G. "Mickey", - 91, of Hammonton, NJ passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ surrounded by his family. Mickey was the owner and operator of Perna Manufacturing Company. Upon the closure of his factory, he became the Director of Plant Operations at Kessler Memorial Hospital, and he served as an officer in the New Jersey Boilers Engineers Association. Mickey served his country in the United States Army from 1946 to 1948. Mickey was an influential member of the town of Hammonton, holding many positions such as the President of the Republican Club and President of the Jay Cees. He also served as Water Commissioner for the town, and was an active member of the Hammonton Board of Education, Moose Lodge, the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and American Legion Post #186. He was one of the founding members of the Hammonton Hawks and a founding member of the youth wrestling program, the Hammonton Hurricanes. Mickey was an avid golfer, bowler, and water skier; however, the thing he enjoyed most was spending time at his Sweetwater home with his family. Mickey will always be remembered for his quick jokes and his ability to make everyone laugh with his one-liners. Mickey is predeceased by his father, Gus Perna, mother, Anna (Maimone), and brother-in-law, Vincent Gaimari. He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Joan (nee Mortellite), children, Bonnie (Dominick) Siconolfi, Linda (Brian) Scully, Dorene (Michael) Gazzara, Michael (Karen) Perna, Gus (Sue) Perna, sister Deletta Gaimari, and brother-in-law, Carl (Dottie) Mortellite, all of Hammonton. Loving grandfather of Carmen (Amber), Kristen (Gregg), Dominick (Katie), Brittany (Jimmy), Cindy, Gina, Kelsey, Gianna, Julia, Gussy, and Mikey, great grandfather of Gavin and uncle to Vincent, Dee (Anthony), Michelle (Terry), Christopher, and Michele (Joe). Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Tuesday, August 27th from 6:00-9:00pm and Wednesday, August 28th from 8:30-9:30am at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish St. Joseph Church, 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, with entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery 124 S. Chew Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Mickey's memory to the Atlantic County SPCA of Somers Point P.O. Box 205 Somers Point NJ 08244 or St. Vincent de Paul Society 226 French St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share condolences please visit: marinellafuneralhome.com
