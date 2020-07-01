Perna, Sabato "Dino", - 92, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020. Sabato was born in Frattamaggiore in Naples, Italy, to the late Antonio Perna and late Rosa (DiPalo) Perna. Sabato came to the United States in 1955 living in Bridgeport, NJ until 1968 and thereafter in Vineland, New Jersey. He worked at Terracini Brothers Clothing Factory and Major Clothing as a shop foreman and was a master tailor for over 30 years. Sabato enjoyed going to the casino, spending time with his family, and especially pasta dinners. Sabato always took pride in being well dressed daily in a suit and stylish shoes. He was a parishioner at St Francis of Assisi Church and Sacred Heart Parish. Sabato is predeceased by his wife Laura (Monticolo) Perna and son, Carl Monticolo. He will be sadly missed by his children, son and daughter-in-law Nazario and Edna Monticolo; daughter-in-law, Sandy Monticolo; sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Dotty Perna and Salvatore and Lauren Perna; daughter and son-in-law, Rose and Paul Long; ten grandchildren: Joe Monticolo, Michele Cohen, Lauren Long, Stefanie Perna Sheairs, Marissa Monticolo, Christina Figarole, Mark Perna, Salvatore Perna, David Long, and Jennifer Perna and eight great -grandchildren. Graveside services will be private on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in loving memory of Sabato may be made to the Alzheimer's Association South Jersey Chapter, 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
