Perna, William James, - 62, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 of lung cancer at his home surrounded by family. Bill was born October 20, 1957 in Hammonton, NJ, to David and Barbara Perna. He graduated from Oakcrest High School in 1976 and was a lifelong journeyman in Local 172 from which he retired. He was a skilled master craftsman. Bill was a member of Cologne Volunteer Fire Company for 15 years and Co-Owner and member of the Double Barrel Gunning Club. He loved hunting, fishing, playing with his grandchildren and all Philadelphia sports teams. He is predeceased by his mother and father, Barbara M. and David J. Perna. He is survived by his sons William J. Perna (Michelle), Lawrence D. Perna (Briana), his grandchildren Jase, Jessa, and Raelynn Perna, and his siblings Barbara McDonnell (Chuck), David Perna and Paul Perna. He is also survived by Kim Camp and many relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank AtlantiCare Hospice for its wonderful care and support. They especially wish to thank Blessings, Lauree, and Ian. Services are private at the request of the family. A life celebration will be held at a later date and posted to www.boakesfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations be made to the Cologne Volunteer Fire Company, 2870 Cologne Ave., Mays Landing, NJ 08330 or online at www.colognefire.com.

