Pernicka, Stephen, - 87, of Sigel, PA, STEPHEN P. PERNICKA 87, of Sigel, PA died Monday June 1, 2020 at Penn Highland DuBois Hospital in DuBois, PA. Born in Ford City, PA he was the son of the late Frank and Eva Kriple Pernicka. He resided in Dorothy, NJ most of his life and resided in Sigel, PA the past 20 years. He was a Truck Driver for the Woodbine Developmental Center and for the Bayside State Prison in Leesburg. He joined the Dorothy Fire Company in June 1956 and became a lifetime member in 1986. Stephen enjoyed baseball, the Yankees, hunting and gardening. Surviving are his sisters, Frances Champion of Belleplain and Anna Burns of Milmay. He was predeceased by his brother Frank Pernicka, sister Rose Hunter and half sister Mary Kettler. A graveside service will be held at the Head of The River Cemetery on Monday June 8, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Memorial donations may be made to the Dorothy Fire Company P.O. Box 227 Dorothy, NJ 08317. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Pernicka as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries