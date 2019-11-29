Perone, Eleanor Nini, - 95, of Princeton, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Acorn Glen of Princeton. Born in Princeton, she has been a lifelong resident. Eleanor retired after many years of service as a receptionist with Mason, Griffin, and Pierson. She participated in McCarter Theater, of P J and B productions. She was a member of St. Paul's Church where she was Christened and Married, a member of the Italian American Club of Princeton. She was an avid singer, dancer that was always involved in the arts. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She belonged to all of us. We were so fortunate to bask in her goodness, good advice, good friends, good conversation and great food. She gave from her heart to each and every one of us, asking nothing in return. Her home was a special place where all were welcomed. Daughter of the late Sebastiano and Mariassunta (Tamasi) Nini, wife of the late Felix A. Perone, Sister of the late Anthony (Tony) Nini, 2 sons and a daughter in law Paul and Inez Perone, John Daren Perone, 2 daughters and their partners Toni Rita Perone and James Berger, Melanie Perone and Barry Blount, 3 grandchildren Allyn Bonilla, John Daren Perone, Jr., Alexandra Nini Harnois, 3 great-grandchildren Christhian Bonilla, Sebastian Bonilla and Bridget Alexandra Harnois. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:30 am at St. Paul's Church 216 Nassau Street, Princeton. Friends may call at the church from 10:30 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in the Princeton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Princeton or the American Cancer Society.
