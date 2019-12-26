Perone, Ralph A., - 89, of Margate, passed on Dec. 17, 2019, at Brandall Estates. He was born and raised in Atlantic City on 2/23/1930. He was a graduate of ACHS and a member of Bones Fraternity. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's College University and Georgetown Law School. He served during the Korean Conflict between 1953 and 1955. He was admitted to the NJ Bar Assn. in 1970. He devoted his career to public service having served as municipal court judge in several local municipalities and solicitor of the EHT planning board for 17 years. He retired in 1992. He was a devout Catholic and served as Eucharistic Minister at Blessed Sacrament in Margate. God and family were everything to him caring for them throughout his life. He is predeceased by his parents Dolores and Fred Perone, Sr., and brother, F. Fredrick Perone. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 12 years, Michele (nee Morgan); sister in law Shawn (John II) Ferrie of EHT; nephews John III (Rachel) Ferrie of Mays Landing, Brian Ferrie (Brittany) of Galloway; sister in law Sheila McGlinn of Mays Landing; Aunt Marie Calabrese of Brigantine; special cousin Lisa (Pete) McLaughlin of Margate, and a host of cousins. He loved the Phila. Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Boxing. Speical thanks to the staff of Brandall Estates, Heartland Hospice, Compassionate Care, and Bayada Hospice for his care. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church in Margate. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to www.alz.org. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.
