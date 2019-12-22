Perone, Ralph A., - 89, of Margate, husband of Michele, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019 at Brandall Estate. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, NJ. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org. Full obituary will follow at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.
Breaking
To plant a tree in memory of Ralph Perone as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Most Popular
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
N.J. passes bill letting those without documents get licenses
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
-
Middle Township unanimous on new liquor license
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
K H COINS AND JEWELRY Buying Jewelry, Coins, Stamps, Gold, Silver, Platinum & Collectibl…
Ridgway Chimney & Masonry Srvc Chimneys cleaned, repaired, relined & rebuilt. Also, …
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.