Perone, Ralph A., - 89, of Margate, husband of Michele, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019 at Brandall Estate. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 28, at 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Parish: Blessed Sacrament Church, Margate, NJ. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Alzheimer's Association at 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or www.alz.org. Full obituary will follow at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com.

