Perri, David Robert, - of Northfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, NJ. He was a Radiologic Technologist RT(R) at Atlanticare Regional Medical Center Trauma Unit for 25+ years. David was a Christian; who believed Our Lord was here to help us all. He was an avid Sports fan; Phillies, Eagles, and Nascar. David was never happier than when watching a WIN for the team. He loved to be with his grandsons, watching them play sports and missed that very much! He loved being with his family, the great, good and tougher bad times. He is predeceased by his parents, Frank Perri and Virginia Pierson Perri. David is survived by his wife, Rosemarie (Schairer) Perri. They just celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary on May 29th after a "10" year engagement; his daughter, Dominique Transue; his grandsons, Logan and Ryan; his sons, David M. Perri (Tammy), Charles Heintz IV (Jennifer); his siblings, Frank Perri (Lynn), Steve Perri (Robin), Paul Perri, Gina Schlachter (Guy), and Maria Cottrill (Buzzy); and many nephews, nieces and a grandniece and grandnephew. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 10th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and on Tuesday, June 11th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd. Galloway, 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
