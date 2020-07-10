Perrin, Richard H., "Richie", - 73, of Dennis Twp., passed away July 7th, 2020. He was a retired Atlantic City Firefighter of 29 years, as well as Atlantic City Beach Patrol of 15 years; he also served in the U.S Navy, a veteran of Vietnam. He was born and raised in the Bronx, New York and resided every summer in the Inlet (Rhode Island Avenue) where his Aunt Anne ran a Guest House. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Diane Fishman-Perrin, his brother Bob Perrin from Wappingers Falls, New York, his daughter Nicole, {husband Bill} of West Chester and two grandchildren Luke and Natalie. His son Zachery {wife Brandi} and two grandchildren Ian and Aria. Richard became ill this past November with a rare kidney disease called Amyloidosis of which there is no cure. He battled chemotherapy and dialysis for many months but passed peacefully on July 7th in his home in Dennis township. The family is requesting that donations be made to the Amyloidosis Foundation for Research and Education in lieu of flowers. Memorial Services will be held at a later date. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.

