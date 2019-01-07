Perrini, Maria (nee Tocco), - 90, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Friday, January 4, 2019. She was born to the late Giuseppe Tocco and Antoinietta D'Aiuto Tocco on January 16, 1928. Maria immigrated from Faeto, Italy to America in 1966. She resided in South Philadelphia most of her life and the last 15 years in Cape May County. She was predeceased by her husband Giuseppe (1973). She is the beloved mother of Attilia Vaccino-Perrini (Peter), Luigi Perrini, Tony Perrini (Regina), Raffaele Perrini and Anna Babore (Keith). She is the loving Nonna of Daniela and Daria Vaccino, Isabella and Giovanna Perrini, Anthony, Kristina and Francesca, Michael (Kristy),Brendan and Logan Babore. Predeceased by her parents,, her brother, Giuseppe Tocco and her sisters, Incoronata Spinelli, (the late Pietro) Rosina Minutillo (the late Giovanni). She is survived by her brothers Giovanni (Giulia ) of Italy, Pasquale, Agostino and sisters, Carmina Altieri (the late Prospero) and Olga Tocco of Canada. She was the loving Zia of many nieces and nephews. She lived a humble and selfless life always putting her family first. Despite many adversities , she lived her life with grace, gratitude and found joy in the little things. She was a remarkable cook and loved cooking for family and friends. She was best known for making homemade rustic bread, pizza, fried dough stuffed with baccala and her signature dish cavatelli and broccoli rabe. She will be missed dearly. A mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday, January 10, 2019 at 11 o'clock from The Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ where friends may call from 10 o'clock until time of Mass. Burial will be private. emorial contributions are suggested to Cape Regional Medical Center, ATTN; Foundation Office, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
